NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $340,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

