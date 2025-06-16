NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $353,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

TRV stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,411.31. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

