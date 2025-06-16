NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $363,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.92. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

