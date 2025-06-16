NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,813.28. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Trading Down 5.6%

Etsy stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.