NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

