NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTC opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,261 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $196,503.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,421.75. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,774. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

