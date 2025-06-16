NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

