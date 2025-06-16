NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

GPN opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

