NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 69,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG stock opened at $151.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $162.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

