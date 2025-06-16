Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after buying an additional 8,896,890 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,766,491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,337,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $46.40 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

