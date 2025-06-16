Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Orange County Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 95.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 576,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $60,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,990.80. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Schiller acquired 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,369.50. This represents a 107.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $172,121. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

