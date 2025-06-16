PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 644,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 518,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,011,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,392,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -248.39 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

