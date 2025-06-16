Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.11.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,153.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,203.68. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

