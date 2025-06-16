Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
GMAB opened at $22.82 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
