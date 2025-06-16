Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,804,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.2%

GMAB opened at $22.82 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.