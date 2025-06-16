Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

