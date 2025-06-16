Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

