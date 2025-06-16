Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in NU by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

