Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $177.85 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $263.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.