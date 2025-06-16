Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 621.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.