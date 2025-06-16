Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.