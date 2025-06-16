Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Privia Health Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,587,000 after acquiring an additional 378,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 173,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.