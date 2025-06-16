Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $345,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 507,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,371,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 611,751 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

