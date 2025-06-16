Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX opened at $97.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 60,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $5,762,710.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,317.23. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $4,577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,066,952.30. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,253,072 shares of company stock valued at $436,291,786. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

