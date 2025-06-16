Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,487,000 after purchasing an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Our Latest Report on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.