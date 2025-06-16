Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

