Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.70.

TRI stock opened at $195.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

