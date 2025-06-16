Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,752,000 after purchasing an additional 652,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 516,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $19.11 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
