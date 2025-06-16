Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 42,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total value of $1,100,313.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,313.73. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. The trade was a 84.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $121.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

