Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $15,430,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,708,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $478.48 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total value of $1,112,812.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,147.09. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,833 shares of company stock valued at $31,906,919. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo



Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

