Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $653.73 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Parker-Hannifin



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

