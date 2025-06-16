PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,795.70. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

