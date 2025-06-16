Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $100.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.08.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,282.88. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after buying an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,456,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.