Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

