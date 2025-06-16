PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 3,217.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $991.52 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

