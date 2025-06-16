Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Carvana, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares in companies that design, manufacture, distribute and service motor vehicles or supply their components. They offer investors exposure to the auto industry’s performance, which is influenced by consumer demand, economic cycles, technological innovation (like electrification and autonomy) and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $324.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,779,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,546,550. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 158.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.97. Tesla has a one year low of $176.92 and a one year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.11. 85,733,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,080,105. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $20.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.76. 3,824,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.77. Carvana has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.94. 4,916,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,703,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.74. 7,914,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,623,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.28.

