Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

Robinhood Markets, ZenaTech, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, or related services such as mining, trading, or custody. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to digital‐asset markets without directly holding tokens, though they remain subject to both traditional stock-market risks and the heightened volatility often seen in the crypto sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,225,111. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Shares of ZENA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.68. 9,709,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,855. ZenaTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,583. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.56 million, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 3.45.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 878,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

