Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYXS
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.20 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.