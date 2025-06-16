Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,043,228 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292,370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.20 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

