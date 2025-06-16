Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $292.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $260.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after acquiring an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $37,517,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

