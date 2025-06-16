Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $145.48 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

