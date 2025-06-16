Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Corp to a “strong sell” rating.

5/22/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

4/21/2025 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$30.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -239.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.37 and a 52-week high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.