Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

