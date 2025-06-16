Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 398 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,647.26. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $185.60 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

