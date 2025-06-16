Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $177.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

