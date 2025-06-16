Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Amundi increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.16.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

