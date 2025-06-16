Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vicor were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

