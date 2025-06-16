Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMT. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 target price on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $19.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

