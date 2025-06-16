Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.78.

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael F. Huang sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,013,664.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,149.67. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of -2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

