Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

