Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.75 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,352,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,958,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $586.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

