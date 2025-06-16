Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 629.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.